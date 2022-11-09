Tuesday, November 8, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeIs this your RV
Is this your RV

Is this your RV?

By Jessica Sarvis
0

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send either the photo you submitted or a photo of your RV if someone else submitted the photo), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 9, 2022. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Jane Burgman of Sioux Falls, SD.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Advertisement/Affiliate

Attach items in your RV without using nails
This new, super-strong double-sided adhesive tape will hang most objects in your RV without using nails. Works on wood, metal, plastic, aluminum or glass surfaces — indoors and outdoors. Use EZlifego tape to keep carpets in place. And it’s easy to remove and use again later. Highly rated. Learn more or order.

NEW RV Tech Tips
RV Advice
Towing Behind a Motorhome
RV Repair and Maintenance Tips
Jayco Owners RV Repair and Maintenance
NEW  RV Product News and Reviews
RVing Over 70 Years Old
Free (and inexpensive) RV Campgrounds

 

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.
Previous article
Will you go south for the winter in your RV for at least two months?
Next article
ABCs of full-time RV living

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.