Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send either the photo you submitted or a photo of your RV if someone else submitted the photo), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, April 21, 2023. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

After a lot of thought, we’ve decided to end this contest for good (we know, we just brought it back) at the end of this month. Unfortunately, despite your positive comments and encouragement, it does not get the interest we’d need to generate to continue this feature. Thank you to all those who submitted. We’ll be coming up with a new contest soon, so please stay tuned.

We’ll have another photo in Sunday’s RV Travel Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.