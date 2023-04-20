RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 20, 2023

Issue 2104

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“I am thankful for small mercies. I compared notes with one of my friends who expects everything of the universe, and is disappointed when anything is less than the best, and I found that I begin at the other extreme, expecting nothing, and am always full of thanks for moderate goods.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National High Five Day! *Virtual high five to you!* 🙌

On this day in history: 1836 – U.S. Congress passes an act creating the Wisconsin Territory.

Tip of the Day

Important tow vehicle tip for first aid while traveling

By Gail Marsh

It was a lot like a slapstick movie! Or so my husband says. All I wanted was an aspirin for my niggling headache. It wasn’t a full-blown migraine—yet. I just needed to take an aspirin and I’d be good to go. Getting to the aspirin is the unlikely impetus for this important tip.

I pride myself in being a highly organized person. I’m the gal with the mantra, “A place for everything and everything in its place.” So why hadn’t I ever considered that I might sometime need a simple aspirin while on the road? I can’t tell you. But after my recent struggle, my husband agreed. We needed tips for accessing first aid while traveling.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

We installed Dish Network, but now we have no over-the-air stations. Why?

Dave received a phone call from a longtime friend of his wondering why his Dish Wally HD Receiver was not working. Dave walks us through the step-by-step troubleshooting process to get it to work.

Read how he fixed it here

NEW! RV Video Tour

Wildwood FSX 169RSK—Must see unique floor plan!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) takes us on a tour of a travel trailer with a unique floor plan, the Wildwood FSX 169RSK.

This is a relatively small and compact RV that offers features of RVs that are usually much larger.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

How to fold hoodies: Practical small space, bulky clothing tip for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

If you ever wondered how to fold hoodies in order to make the best use of the small space in an RV, wonder no more. Robin Barrett of Creativity RV (one of our reader’s favorite YouTube channels) is here to help with a tip that I have personally used for years on bulky clothing. I’ve even used this tip on some clothes that are not so space-hogging.

That’s right, the same technique Robin uses for folding hoodies can actually be applied to other items of clothing as well, but it is especially useful for hoodies.

Click here to watch

Truck camper demolished when hit with 85 mph winds

We write often about the importance of knowing the weather ahead of you, whether you’re staying in one place or traveling. It can, quite literally, make or break you. If you see heavy winds in the forecast or know you’ll be traveling through a gusty area, be prepared. Here’s an example of what could happen otherwise. Warning: This is not pretty, but it is an important reminder!

Penetrating oil can save the day!

It can be a bad day on the road if you break down and need to loosen a screw or bolt and it won’t budge. Here’s help: This rust eater, deep penetrating oil will penetrate rust, scale and corrosion to free parts and assemblies instantly. It will free up rusted machine screws, bolts, nuts, clamps for mufflers and tailpipes, locks and more. You need to keep this in your toolbox! Learn more.

Reader poll

Have you ever been bitten by a poisonous or venomous snake?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Some possible financial help to buy an RV

In the market for an RV but aren’t sure you can afford it? Check with your tax consultant – you may be able to write off the loan interest on your tax return. The money you save might be the edge you need to afford an RV loan.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

What if we told you there was a way to stay in shape without getting off your couch? Well, there is!

Website of the day

How To Create an RV Container Garden

It’s springtime, and if you’ve got a green thumb it’s probably tickling with excitement at the thought of planting new flowers and plants. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t garden with an RV! This article is proof you can!

NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: CAMPING WORLD REVIEWS

If you have done business with Camping World, please join this group and leave a comment about your experience, whether good or bad. Help other would-be customers of America’s largest RV dealer determine if they want to do business with the company. Click here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• On a hot day, most readers, 49 percent, turn to water to quench their thirst. After water, iced tea was the second most common thirst-quenching drink, followed by beer, soft drinks, seltzer/sparkling water and then juice.

• 10 percent have at least three air conditioners in their RV.

• 37 percent say they get more exercise when they’re out RVing than they do at home.

Recent poll: Have you ever loaned your RV to a close friend or family member?

Recipe of the Day

Loaded Breakfast Burritos

by Marie Peralta from Washington, D.C.

These loaded breakfast burritos are hearty and full of so much flavor. They’re very filling. While traditionally breakfast, you can really have these for dinner too. The seasoned hash browns aren’t only tasty, they add so much to the burrito. We loved the cheesy eggs with bits of crispy bacon. Top with salsa and sour cream for a breakfast burrito with a Southwestern flair.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Which U.S. president popularized the use of rocking chairs? If you guessed John F. Kennedy, you’re correct. In 1955, his doctor recommended the use of a rocking chair as therapy to ease his pain from a prior injury. The recommendation was effective, and Kennedy was sold on the idea of using a rocking chair to engage muscles and ease pain. He bought rocking chairs for all his estates, and even gave them as gifts to friends and family. His rocker is on permanent display at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. And, if you’re in the market for a new rocking chair, the company that made his is still in operation.

*Who was it that originally spread the idea that eating carrots improved night vision? The answer is fascinating. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Patrick is my Blue Merle Australian Shepherd. He is my best friend and travels everywhere with me in my RV. He keeps me active in my retirement, requiring exercise and mind games. He is the best companion a girl could ask for while traveling.” —Julie Kruse

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Every driver needs to keep this nearby in case of emergency

This little gadget, about $9, could save your life. This emergency keychain can be used in case of emergency situations such as vehicle rollover, electrical system failure, car fire, floods, sinking and more. The razor-sharp seatbelt cutter will free you within seconds, and the tempered glass window breaker will easily break your vehicle windows. Keep this where you can reach it while you’re driving. At all times.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.