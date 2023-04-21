Affordable Grand Canyon camping at Raptor Ranch!

By Cheri Sicard

Jamie and Linda from Roaming with Rosie discovered a great deal on RV camping near the Grand Canyon. And if you have ever tried to make reservations at the Grand Canyon you know how difficult it can be. Best of all, this affordable Grand Canyon camping is an interesting destination in and of itself.

Raptor Ranch, in Williams, AZ, is the most affordably priced park near the canyon and it includes free admission to the Birds of Prey shows and the Flintstones-themed Bedrock City Playground.

Join Jamie and Linda as they go behind the scenes at this Arizona tourist attraction. Visitors can see daily flight demonstrations and training sessions with the falcons, owls, and other birds of prey. The photo ops are out of this world!

The kids will love the Flintstones-themed playground with houses resembling the mythical town of Bedrock. They can even feed the Goatasauruses (goats). This is a great way to entertain the kids after visiting the Grand Canyon.

Camping at Raptor Ranch

Regular campground fees at Raptor Ranch run $50 – $75 a night, BUT Raptor Ranch is part of the Passport America campground discount program. It is not valid from May until August, so if you are traveling in peak season you are out of luck. But it’s still not a bad deal at full price, especially when you factor in admission to Raptor Ranch and Bedrock and the proximity to the Grand Canyon.

All in all, this looks like a fun, educational, and memorable place for families to camp when visiting the Grand Canyon.

