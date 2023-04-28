Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send either the photo you submitted or a photo of your RV if someone else submitted the photo), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, April 28, 2023. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

After a lot of thought, we’ve decided to end this contest for good (we know, we just brought it back). This is the contest’s last day. Unfortunately, despite your positive comments and encouragement, it does not get the interest we’d need to generate to continue this feature. Thank you to all those who submitted. We’ll be coming up with a new contest soon, so please stay tuned.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon Gift Card: Aaron Casady of Rowland Heights, California