Easiest ever DIY SUV bed: No tools, under $100!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from the hiking and fitness channel LiveHardxLoveHard share their easy DIY SUV bed project.

This comfortable bed that fits in the back of an SUV took under an hour to build and cost less than $100. You don’t even need any tools for this project!

What do you need to make your own easy DIY SUV bed?

A 5/8” piece of plywood

An old mattress or pad

2 metal ammunition canisters (check Army surplus stores) for the base

Foam letter tiles (like are used in kid’s rooms)

Tape measure

Why can’t you just throw a mattress in the back of your SUV?

The biggest challenge facing anyone wanting to build an SUV bed is the fact that the back seats do not fold down completely flat. There is a lump before they slope upward. Putting a mattress over this would provide an uncomfortable sleeping experience on your back, not to mention your head would be too elevated in comparison to your feet.

The video will show you how to measure your plywood to size to fit your SUV. You can cut it yourself if you have tools, but if not, a store like Lowe’s or Home Depot can do it for you.

You then need to figure out how much of a slope you are dealing with so you can have something of the right height on which to rest the plywood.

In the video military surplus containers, seven inches tall, fit the bill. Besides making a platform base, they served double duty as storage.

The square foam mats, like the ones that are used in kids’ rooms, keep the platform from scratching the back of your SUV’s seat and also keep it from sliding around.

Next slide in your plywood and mattress. Make the bed and you are good to go. There is plenty of room for storage under the platform.

It all comes out easily too, until the next time you are ready for car camping.

BONUS: Homemade bug screens

Be sure to watch until the end of the video as they also show you how to make DIY magnetic bug screens for the windows so you can have ventilation on hot nights without getting eaten alive. This is a brilliant car camping idea!

