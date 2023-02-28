January shipments drop by nearly two-thirds

Results for the RV Industry Association’s January 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 20,405 units, a decrease of 61.8% compared to the record 53,351 units shipped in January 2022.

“With record high RV production through the first half of 2022, the year over year decrease we are seeing in this report was expected,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby. “We are encouraged by the positive news and high attendance at RV shows across the country and the strong reservation numbers reported by campgrounds.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 66.8% against last January with 16,117 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 10.1% compared to the same month last year with 4,288 units.

