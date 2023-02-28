RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Issue 2067

Today’s thought

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” ― Maya Angelou

Tip of the Day

Your ice cube tray does a lot more than just make ice

By Gail Marsh

When we purchased our most recent RV, I was pleased to find an automatic ice maker. I was also happy to discover many wonderful uses for the ice cube trays that we no longer needed for making ice. Below are a few that I know work. Try them out and let me know how they work for you.

Note: Not all ice cube trays are the same. You can purchase oversized ice cube trays from Amazon if you prefer to freeze food items in larger amounts.

Tomato paste. I hated wasting the tomato paste that remained in the can after scooping out the tablespoon of paste needed for a recipe. Well over half the can remained! Now I keep that extra tomato paste—by freezing it! I measure out one tablespoon of paste per each ice cube section. I put the tray into the freezer and when the tomato paste is frozen, I pop the cubes out and put them into a freezer bag. I note the individual cube measurement (one tablespoon each) on the bag. Then the bag goes back into the freezer. Now when a recipe calls for tomato paste, I can go to the RV freezer rather than to the store. (Hint: You can also freeze your homemade pesto or other sauces this way, too.)

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

When RV heat is on, cabinets and counters get hot. Why?

Dear Dave,

The drawers and countertops in/on the cabinet that houses the heater for the camper get very warm when the RV heater runs. Is this normal or is there a blockage somewhere that is causing this? We leave the drawers open when the heater is on. —Jeff, Highland Ridge Open Range Light 275RLS

Video of the day

Holy federal film permit, Batman! NPS calls out YouTube and TikTok users

By Cheri Sicard

Here is a little legal detail I bet a lot of folks are unaware of: Federal law requires a permit to film on national land for commercial purposes, regardless of how large or small your operation is.

Yes, that includes your YouTube or TikTok accounts, provided you are deriving income from them.

Wildlife safety: Your dog(s) can harm wildlife and natural habitats

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

It is a wonderful image – a dog running freely in the woods with his human strolling the path, both free to enjoy the nature around them. Actually, it is a dangerous image because dogs can do much harm to wildlife if allowed to run free. Not only is it a danger to the wild animals, but it is a danger to the dog and its owner. In fact, it is illegal to allow your dog to harass wildlife. You and your dog need to practice wildlife safety. Continue reading this important message.

Reader poll

Do you take a vitamin every day?

Quick Tip

Secure your RV awning while traveling

Reader Mark W. says he gets peace of mind regarding his RV awning while traveling. How? “I use a large piece of Velcro wound several times around each arm of the awning up near the top. I have to use a picnic table or ladder to get it there, but it takes away the worry.” Thanks, Mark.

Website of the day

The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State

We’d guess the majority of you enjoy visiting waterfalls. How could you not? They’re so beautiful and majestic! Here’s the best one in each state. We want to visit them all!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent have never seen the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

• 31 percent perform volunteer work on a regular basis. (Thank you!)

• 92 percent will not ski this winter.

Recipe of the Day

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco

by Chantell Byrd

Spice up your Taco Tuesdays with these grilled shrimp tacos. Individually, each component is tasty. Once assembled, they’re delicious. The seasoned grilled shrimp have a slight kick and are full of flavor. Slightly tangy, jalapeno adds a punch of flavor to the cabbage slaw. On top is a smoky chipotle and adobo crema that’s fabulous on its own. Warming the tortillas on the grill is an excellent idea. Once assembled, these are made-at-home restaurant-quality shrimp tacos your family will love.

Trivia

Roosters have earplugs! Well, sort of… If you’ve ever been woken up by a rooster at the crack of dawn, you know how loud they can be. So how come roosters don’t go deaf at their own crowing? The smarter-than-you-think animal has developed a way to plug its ears when it opens its mouth. The canal shrinks and the soft tissue inside covers the eardrum, reducing the alarming sound of its crowing by more than half! Darn smart roosters!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Chocolate Lab, Boone, and Dalmatian, Charity, were always smiling happily on a trailer trip! Loved boating too! Sadly, Boone passed last year at 12 years old.” —Carol Coburn

(Look at Charity’s smile—that’s hilarious!)

Leave here with a laugh

