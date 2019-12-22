Jayco recalls some White Hawk trailers for escape window issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2020 White Hawk (144) travel trailers, model 24MBH. The rear emergency escape window can not fully open due to the placement of exterior ladder.
In the event of an emergency, occupants may not be able to exit through the escape window, increasing risk of injury.
Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will remove and relocate the existing ladder to prevent interference with the emergency escape safety window, free of charge. The recall began December 20, 2019. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901503.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
