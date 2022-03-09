Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Jayco, Entegra motorhomes recalled for tire stem issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2022 Seneca, Seneca Prestige, Entegra Accolade and Accolade XL motorhomes. The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may come into contact with the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged.

Damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

As many as 1,055 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC will remove the inner valve stem extension and stabilizer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 2, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is FL912 21V-921.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153). The RVs affected are listed below.

