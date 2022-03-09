RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Issue 1813

Tip of the Day

10 reasons why you need a wok in your RV kitchen

By Cheri Sicard

Woks are the most important cooking implement in traditional Chinese kitchens. But guess what? The large sloped-sided pans are also one of the best multi-tasking tools you can pack in your RV kitchen.

Of course, if you enjoy Chinese cooking, or stir-frying in general, using a wok is a given. But if you think outside the box, woks have a LOT more uses than that. This is because of their large size and also their distinctive sloping walls that allow you to move food around the cooking surface without it spilling over and making a mess.

Another benefit cooks will find is that the large wok cooking surface features two distinct temperature zones. Directly over the flame will be great for searing, quick-cooking, and other high heat tasks. Use the sloping sides to keep foods cooking but at lower, gentler rates.

If you get creative with all the ways you can use a wok, you just might be able to save space and leave some extra appliances or cookware at home in favor of this versatile and practical pan.

Today’s RV review…

Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 265RBSS

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the Coachmen Apex Ultra-Lite 265RBSS, a couple’s larger camper with a super slide and full-width rear bath. While I do my best to find the most exciting, different and groundbreaking RVs, there are days when we take a look at stuff that just sells in droves—like this Apex. The reason a trailer like this is so popular is that the price is pretty average, it has a decent-sized interior with lots of usable features, plus it’s not so big and heavy that a well-suited half-ton truck can’t tow it around.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My microwave outlet is dead but all others are working. Why?

Dear Dave,

I have a Thor Hurricane M35. The electric outlet for the microwave oven does not have any power. All other electrical outlets still work. Where do I start to locate the problem? GFIs have not tripped. Any help will be appreciated. Thank you. —Fred

Read Dave’s answer

Does windchill affect RV water lines freezing when driving?

Dear RV Travel,

We were advised by a dealer RV technician to winterize our water lines while driving in cold weather. The claim is that windchill would freeze the water lines while driving. When I review a windchill chart driving at 50 mph in 40 degrees F the windchill is 26 F. It sounds like every time we travel we will need to winterize water lines. —Tim Connors



Read the answer from Mark Polk.

Reader poll

Have you ever had to take your RV in because of a recall on it?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Regularly check plastic plumbing fittings to avoid leaks

Reader Mark C. hopes you’ll learn from his experience: Be sure to regularly check plastic drain lines under sinks, etc. He’s had them come loose and dump water everywhere. Hand-tighten all screw-on plumbing fittings. Thanks for the reminder, Mark!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Drew Mueller

’08 Winnebago Sightseer

“Even though it’s not a high-end RV, it has everything we need. All the furniture is top-quality including the carpet. It’s extremely well-built and dependable. I do all the maintenance myself. It has a big king bed with a very comfortable mattress. I haven’t felt the need to do any mods except a few minor ones. I replaced the anemic bathroom fan with a nice variable speed model. I think that’s about it. We can boondock nicely due to pretty big tanks, and we do very well with just our two group 27 house batteries…no need for solar. It’s truly been a great RV for us!”

Tell us about your RV.

Recipe of the Day

French Onion Meatball Sub

by Nelda Carnley from Jack, AL

This sub is super easy and yummy. The onion and beef flavors soak into the meat and create fantastic meatballs. We melted the cheese in the oven, along with toasting the bun like Nelda suggested, and they were amazing. Your friends will think you spent some time making these (it’ll be our secret about how easy they are). Between the gooey melted cheese and the caramelized onions, this is better than any sub you can buy at the store. We took some of the extra broth and served it on the side… so good. Also, we put 4 meatballs on each sub.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Scientists have been able to track Lewis and Clark’s exact route by finding traces of mercury in the soil. Why? Well, along with zinc sulfate to treat eye conditions, magnesia in case of poisoning or illness, and laudanum, a pain killer, the explorers also brought along 600 of “Dr. Rush’s Bilious Pills.” These pills were made from calomel (mercurous chloride, mercury and chlorine) and jalap (a Mexican plant) and were used as potent laxatives. Men eating only biscuits and wild game meat needed these often. Since mercury doesn’t break down in the environment, it remains, to this day, in the soil along the route they took wherever they used the bathroom.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We just started traveling full-time. Tika (a Teacup Yorkie) loves to hear the words ‘Do you want to go bye bye?’ She gets all excited to the point of shaking with anticipation until we can get her harness on to get in the truck. Pebbles (a Shih Tzu mix) feeds off her little sister’s energy and starts running around the RV until she is called to get her harness on. While Tika has adjusted to traveling, big sister Pebbles sometimes gets car sick. However, they love going on their next adventure with their parents. They act just like kids sometimes!” —Randy Nunnally

Leave here with a laugh

