RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 21, 2023

Issue 2170

Today’s thought

“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” ―Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Junk Food Day!

On this day in history: 1983 – The world’s lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica, at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

Tip of the Day

Say goodbye to stains! Stain removal tips for RVers

By Janet Groene

RV life is filled with kids, fish, tree sap, grass stains, pollen, pesticides, ketchup, bacon grease, mustard, splashes and splatters. Any of those things can easily end up on your RV’s upholstery, floor coverings, and garments.

First, deal with any stain immediately if possible. Left standing it can soak in, set, dry, and react chemically with fabrics. Obviously, battery acid, dyes such as paints, wood stains or bleach do immediate damage, but don’t be casual about any stain, no matter how harmless it looks.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What Class B would you buy? How about a B+?

Hey Dave,

What type of Class B RV would you buy? Thanks. —Brenda

In the RV shop with Dustin

About Blue Ox tow bars, the tow bars of choice for RVers

Blue Ox is the tow bar of choice for RVers. They are made with the highest quality materials and craftsmanship, and they are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Blue Ox has been in the towing business since 1925, built on a long tradition of family values and top-quality products. The company is nearly 100 years old, so it is no wonder why so many people use them! It’s more than just getting you on the road to travel, because they have been on the road forever.

TOMORROW: BEHIND THE SCENES, FILMING THE ANGRIEST MAN IN THE WORLD, THE WINNEBAGO MAN!

Today’s guest, RVtravel.com’s Dave Solberg, will discuss what it was like being part of the production crew that filmed the now-infamous and hilarious Winnebago promotional programs with host Jack Rebney. Outtakes from his obscenity-laced scenes were eventually posted to a then-relatively new YouTube, turning the outtakes into one of the very first viral videos. Rebney, who recently died, was dubbed “The Angriest Man in America.” Dave will share what it was like to be on the set that day.

Saturday, July 22, from 8-9 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Video of the day

DIY camper: Brothers build an RV for less than $1,000

By Cheri Sicard

Chay Denne, of the President Chay YouTube channel, teamed up with his brother on a DIY camper project. Their lofty goal? To build a “luxury” micro camper for less than $1,000!

The video below shows the process and results of the creative team’s efforts.

Adults-only and other RV park restrictions. What do you think about these?

It seems that more and more RV parks are restricting usage. Some parks do not permit older RVs. Other parks limit or exclude pets. Still others enforce age restrictions. Why so many limitations? Why now?

Reader poll

Do you have a library card?

Quick Tip

Taming a light too bright

Many RVs come equipped with light fixtures tucked under cabinets, often one or two tucked right above the dinette. They can be handy. They can be annoying. You need some light, but at times it’s just too intense for comfort.

One RVer puzzled over this conundrum and hit on a quick, cheap, and easy solution. He bought a small vinyl shade roller and fitted it to the front of the cabinet. Need bright light? Shade up. Need to dim it a bit? Roll the shade down. See more suggestions from Jeff-Z.com here.

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

This Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing it, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It's the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds. Helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. It's tick season!

Website of the day

BirdWatching

If you’re into birdwatching or just enjoy birds in general, you’ll have fun exploring this everything-bird website. You’ll find bird news, birdwatching gear, locations and travel articles, bird identification and much more. Tweet tweet! (That’s how you say “Have fun exploring!” in bird… we think…)

Recipe of the Day

Cheddar Cheese Risotto

by Melanie Young from Gardendale, AL

Risotto is perfect when you want to make a special dish. Adding white wine and Dijon mustard at the beginning of the cooking process adds richness to the risotto. The Arborio rice is cooked al dente and it’s not mushy. Melting cheddar cheese adds to the creaminess. This would make a delicious main course for a special dinner, or be the perfect side for a meal. The trick is to stir constantly and cook the rice on low/medium heat. It’s a process, but risotto is worth it. This is a real winner.

Trivia

The very first book ever sold on Amazon.com was a book called “Fluid Concepts And Creative Analogies: Computer Models Of The Fundamental Mechanisms Of Thought” by Douglas Hofstadter. Back in 1995, computer scientist John Wainwright ordered this book for some “light bedtime reading.” Although Wainwright kept the book and its packaging as a memento of his first Amazon order, the book, to this day, nearly three decades later, still shows up in his order history. (In case you’re curious, here’s the book.)

*What is the name for the last surviving member of a species? You’ll never guess, but yesterday’s trivia tells you!

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised, such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it's a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Watson loves to travel in our van! He’s not at all spoiled with the constant attention.” —Melissa Caudle

Leave here with a laugh

