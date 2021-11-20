Proposed Outdoor Recreation Act would benefit many, including RVers

Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on Thursday, Nov. 18, introduced the bipartisan Outdoor Recreation Act, which would boost outdoor recreation opportunities nationwide. Here are a few of the act’s provisions:
- Establishing a pilot program to modernize campgrounds on Federal land, and financing projects that would help make communities located near National Forest Service lands more popular recreation destinations.
- Clarifying that recreational climbing is appropriate in wilderness areas, and directing the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to designate new shooting ranges on National Forests and BLM land.
- Providing technical and financial assistance to local businesses that support visitation of public lands.
- Extending the period of time that recreation areas on Federal land are open to the public during shoulder seasons.
- Identifying broadband connectivity needs at Federal recreation sites, and working with the Rural Utilities Service to construct broadband internet infrastructure at those sites.
- Protecting against aquatic invasive species by establishing a competitive grant program within the BLM to help non-federal partners conduct inspections and decontaminate watercraft at reservoirs administrated by the Department of the Interior.
- Increasing the amount of non-motorized and motorized access to federal lands.
The act has broad support among outdoors groups and associations.
##RVT1027b