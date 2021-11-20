Proposed Outdoor Recreation Act would benefit many, including RVers

Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on Thursday, Nov. 18, introduced the bipartisan Outdoor Recreation Act, which would boost outdoor recreation opportunities nationwide. Here are a few of the act’s provisions:

Establishing a pilot program to modernize campgrounds on Federal land, and financing projects that would help make communities located near National Forest Service lands more popular recreation destinations.

Clarifying that recreational climbing is appropriate in wilderness areas, and directing the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to designate new shooting ranges on National Forests and BLM land.

Providing technical and financial assistance to local businesses that support visitation of public lands.

Extending the period of time that recreation areas on Federal land are open to the public during shoulder seasons.

Identifying broadband connectivity needs at Federal recreation sites, and working with the Rural Utilities Service to construct broadband internet infrastructure at those sites.

Protecting against aquatic invasive species by establishing a competitive grant program within the BLM to help non-federal partners conduct inspections and decontaminate watercraft at reservoirs administrated by the Department of the Interior.

Increasing the amount of non-motorized and motorized access to federal lands.

The act has broad support among outdoors groups and associations.

##RVT1027b