Jayco recalls some motorhomes. Stove could leak LP gas

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling as many as 2,144 model year 2019-2020 Jayco Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, Redhawk, Entegra Esteem, and Odyssey motorhomes equipped with Dometic 3 burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Jayco will notify owners, and Dometic service centers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-617-776-0344. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903566.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

