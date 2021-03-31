RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Issue 1568

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.” ―Thich Nhat Hanh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tater Day! If you don’t feel like eating potatoes today, how about spending the night in one?

On this day in history: 1918 – Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time.

Tip of the Day

Dirty tile floors? Use these tips and products to clean your RV’s floor

By Nanci Dixon

Anyone with a tile floor in an RV knows that it gets dirty, even when the rule is shoes off at the door. Dust, grit and bits of food can all add up to a floor needing help. There are a variety of ways to clean the tiles without leaving streaks. Before you start cleaning, though, vacuum. That way you won’t get all the dust, pet hair and crumbs stuck in your mop, Swiffer or rags. Here are some of the most popular products and suggestions to get a clean, streak-free floor.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Cherokee 274RK Travel Trailer. As he reports, “I like this floor plan and I like the way Cherokee has implemented it. I think they’re adding a tremendous amount of value that you don’t see in all trailers at this price point.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Leisure Travel Vans Wonder RTB Class C? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, March 31, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Christopher N. of Seal Rock, Oregon, and Steve B. of Snelling, California.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

What to do in the event of an RV accident

It’s something we all dread … the possibility that we’ll be involved in an accident. It’s even worse in an RV when your “home,” whether temporary or permanent, is involved. But, should the event arise, being prepared and having certain things in order can help make a bad situation a little easier. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: How old is too old for RV tires?

Relive America’s first coast-to-coast road trip!

In 1903 there were only 150 miles of paved roads in the entire USA and most people had never seen a “horseless buggy”– but that did not stop Horatio Nelson Jackson, a 31-year-old Vermont doctor who impulsively bet $50 that he could drive his 20-horsepower automobile from San Francisco to New York City. From Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns, “Horatio’s Drive: America’s First Road Trip” is the incredible story of that 3-month journey.

Reader poll

How old were you when you got your first romantic kiss?

Smooch smooch! Tell us here.

It’s that time of year! Here’s how to de-winterize and sanitize the RV water system. Good luck!

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Lights dim in your RV?

Are the lights dim in your RV? The likely problem is that there isn’t enough 12 VDC power in the coach, but that’s not all!

First, determine if the battery and converter are working properly. If the coach is plugged into shore power and there is low DC voltage, then the converter isn’t working for some reason. If the coach is unplugged from shore power, then that points to the battery(s). If the 12 VDC sources are good, then you likely have a ground or neutral problem. I have seen coaches with loose neutral buses that act just like this.

From Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty.

Website of the day

The Ultimate Guide to America’s National Parks

If you aren’t familiar with Atlas Obscura, make yourself. There’s so much great information on this website, especially on this page. Atlas Obscura shows you their favorite place in each National Park – attractions, trails, landmarks, beaches, etc.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Stupid statements can make your head spin – try this one

• World War III: Our RV vs. pack rats, mice and scorpions

• I’ve had it! I’m tossing my GPS out the window!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Just in case you ever want one of these wacky friends for yourself…

Trivia

If you want your hair to grow fast, eat more salmon. According to Harvard and Yale nutritionist, Jayson Calton, PhD, salmon is the food that makes your hair grow the fastest due to the high amounts of Vitamin D, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Other foods like yellow bell peppers, oysters, eggs, and sweet potatoes help your hair, too, but salmon works the quickest.

Can you guess how many plastic bottles Americans throw away per hour?

A.) 670,000

B.) 1.2 million

C.) 2.5 million

The answer is in yesterday’s trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“She is a big dog packed into a little body!” —Julie Greene

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Why is your nose in the middle of your face?

Because it’s your scenter!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.