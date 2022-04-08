Jayco recalls some trailers. Loose wiring could cause fire

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2022 White Hawk travel trailers, equipped with a 50-amp shore power inlet. The power inlet lug bolts may have been manufactured with excessively hard metal, preventing them from being tightened properly and resulting in a loose wiring connection.

Loose wiring can cause an electrical arc or short, increasing the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or even death.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the power inlet, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 27, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901575.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

