Couple sues Jayco, claims new RV was infested with wood-boring beetles

(July 25, 2020) — A Virginia couple is suing Jayco, Inc., claiming the 2019 Entegra 44B Aspire motorhome they bought in 2018 contained wood-boring beetles. John and Audrey Gleske, of Gore, Virginia, accuse the Indiana company and its Entegra division of being in breach of warranty.
According to a story in yesterday’s Elkhart Truth, the Gleskes paid $364,450 with a five-year warranty.
During a walk-through inspection of the RV in Elkhart, John Gleske says he noticed what appeared to be sawdust inside. He thought it was left over from its construction. The couple noticed more sawdust later whenever the RV was cleaned. The lawsuit states they also noticed tiny holes in multiple locations plus the carcasses of dead insects.
An exterminator examined the vehicle and reported the holes and “sawdust” were caused by powderpost beetles, noting the beetles lay their eggs only in bare, unfinished wood, which the Gleskes claim was used in the RV’s construction.
The Gleskes say the beetle infestation significantly decreased the trade-in value of the RV, possibly to zero. Among other things, they accuse the company of fraud, of being in breach of warranty and of violating the Indiana Products Liability Act through negligence in manufacturing as well as the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.
##RVT958b