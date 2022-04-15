Jellystone parks host Easter egg hunts and other spring activities

Easter egg decorating contests, egg hunts with Yogi Bear and his friends, and egg relays are just a few of the activities that await families who camp at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations during Easter weekend.

“Many of our locations offer Easter craft activities and visits by the Easter Bunny. Some even have flashlight Easter egg hunts and chocolate Easter Bunny and candy bar eating contests,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Milford, Ohio-based Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“Our Easter-themed weekend activities are so popular with families that some locations that open later have Easter-themed weekends at later dates to ensure that families don’t miss out on the fun,” he said.

While most Jellystone Park locations offer Easter egg hunts and craft activities, specific activities vary by location. Here’s a sampling of some of the activities being planned at various Jellystone Park locations this year:

Big Prairie, Ohio

After waking up Yogi Bear and his friends from their long winter rest, guests at this location can make an Easter egg magnet craft with Cindy Bear, compete in a family dodgeball tournament, and dance with the Yogi Bear characters in a dance party on Saturday night.

Burleson, Texas

This location’s Easter weekend activities include Easter egg relay races, a “Tip the Easter basket” group game, an Easter-themed scavenger hunt, an Easter bunny eating contest, a candy bar eating contest, and Easter crafts.

Cave City, Kentucky

In addition to Easter crafts, an egg toss and other Easter-themed games, guests at this location will enjoy a flashlight Easter egg hunt with Yogi Bear.

Cherokee, North Carolina

After waking up Yogi Bear and Boo Boo from their long winter nap, guests at this location will make floral headbands and compete in a raw egg toss and an Easter basket hop race.

Chincoteague Island, Virginia

This new location which just opened will provide “adult and children” egg hunts and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

Harrisville, Pennsylvania

This location will kick off Easter weekend by waking up Yogi Bear and his friends as guests prepare for the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Activities include an Easter egg magnet craft, bunny hop sock races, and Easter egg hunts.

Mill Run, Pennsylvania

Easter weekend activities at this location include a magical Easter basket ride, egg coloring, cookie decorating, an Easter egg hunt, a jellybean guessing contest, an Easter basket raffle, and candy bar bingo.

South Haven, Michigan

An egg toss and a game of egg roulette will complement this location’s Easter activities, which include egg decorating and an egg hunt.

While most locations offer Easter weekend activities, some Jellystone Park locations with later opening dates provide Easter-themed weekends later in spring and early summer, including the following locations:

Caledonia, Wisconsin

Guests at this location will celebrate Easter April 29 – May 1 by using homemade noisemakers to wake up Yogi Bear and his friends from their long winter hibernation. Then they’ll transition into Easter activities, including Easter crafts, Easter egg dyeing, egg hunts, and candy bar running races.

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin

Easter-themed activities at this location will occur the weekend of June 10-12. Activities include an egg hunt and a DJ dance on Saturday night.

