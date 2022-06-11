By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was written using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles. Johnny Robot is not a real person and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life RV technician or other expert. We publish this column to remind you to not believe everything you read on the internet including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which they are not!

Here are some questions to Johnny from our editors and readers, and his word-for-word auto-generated responses.

Dear Johnny,

I read an article on another RV website about how I can use 1,000 parts tap water to one part Mexican hot sauce to power my F-150 truck. With diesel prices so high, I went ahead and tried it on my truck, but now it won’t start. Did I use the wrong hot sauce? —Fred in Kerrville, Texas

Dear Fred,

While it may seem impossible, it is actually possible to power your car with water and hot sauce. However, it is important to note that this is not a foolproof method and should only be used as a last resort. Here’s how it works: The water and hot sauce mixture is placed into the truck’s gas tank. The truck is then driven until it runs out of gas. At this point, the truck will run on the water and hot sauce mixture. It is important to note that this method is not 100% effective and may damage your truck. Therefore, it is important to only use this method as a last resort.

Dear Johnny,

How much more power will I obtain if I stack three 300-watt solar panels on top of one another on my RV? —Submitted by reader Gary Blackburn (tongue in cheek)

Dear Gary,

If you’re wondering how much more power you’ll get by stacking three 300-watt solar panels on top of one another on your RV, the answer is quite a bit. Solar panels are often used in RVs because they provide a clean and renewable source of energy. However, solar panels can be expensive, so many people choose to only have one or two. If you’re interested in getting the most out of your solar panels, stacking them is a great option. By stacking three 300-watt solar panels on top of one another, you’ll be able to produce 900 watts of power. That’s enough to run many appliances and charge your batteries quickly.

Dear Johnny,

My wife left me and I’m devastated. She said she could not stand my snoring anymore, and that I smell terrible and I have bad breath and that I bore her to death. I told her I brushed my teeth once a month and bathed twice a year, so what’s the problem? She said she only married me because she thought I had lots of money, which I don’t. What can I do to win her back? —Milt in Minneapolis

Dear Milt,

There are a few things you can do to improve your chances of getting back together with your wife. First, try to improve communication between the two of you. If there are issues that led to the breakup, try to address them head-on. Second, try to make yourself more attractive to her. This may mean improving your physical appearance or working on your personality. If you can make yourself more appealing to her, she may be more likely to want to get back together with you.

Third, try to make her feel special. This may mean doing things for her that she doesn’t expect, being more attentive to her needs, or simply telling her how much you love her. If you can make her feel loved and appreciated, she may be more likely to want to get back together with you.

Finally, don’t beg or plead with your wife to take you back. This will only make you look desperate and needy, which is not an attractive quality. If you really want to win her back, you’ll need to be patient and give her time to miss you. If you play your cards right, she may eventually come back to you on her own.

Dear Johnny,

Why did the chicken cross the road? —Babs in Billings

Dear Babs,

The chicken crossed the road because it wanted to get to the other side. But why did it want to get to the other side? There are a few reasons that have been proposed. One is that the chicken was trying to escape from a predator. Another is that the chicken was looking for food. But the most likely reason is that the chicken was simply following its natural instinct to move around. Chickens are social animals, and they like to stay close to their flockmates. So when one chicken sees another chicken on the other side of the road, it’s likely to want to join them.

• More advice from Johnny.

• Why Johnny Robot is scary.

Order your own Johnny Robot. (However, this won’t answer your questions.)

Do you have a question for Johnny? If so, please leave it in the comments.

And remember, Johnny is not a real person, and his advice is not always correct. So never believe him without checking with an expert on the matter.

##RVT1056