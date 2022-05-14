EDITOR’S NOTE: The answers to these stupid questions were written by our only non-human writer, who we call Johnny Robot. Johnny writes using artificial intelligence (AI). “He” has read about 10 percent of the internet and can come up with a story about almost everything, usually with surprising accuracy. But, not always!

But Johnny has no sense of humor, so he doesn’t know when you are pulling his “leg,” as we are here.

Here is how he responded to five questions that you will agree are incredibly silly. Remember, never take Johnny’s advice seriously. While it may be okay sometimes, at other times it can be absolutely wrong or so wishy-washy you can’t figure out what he’s saying.

Dear Johnny:

QUESTION: Is RVing more fun than mowing my lawn?

JOHNNY: There’s no denying that both RVing and lawn care can be enjoyable activities. But when it comes to which one is more fun, it really depends on your personal preferences. If you enjoy being outdoors and exploring new places, then RVing is probably more up your alley.

QUESTION: On an RV trip, which is better to drink directly from the bottle — beer, prune juice or vodka?

JOHNNY: If you’re looking for a refreshing beverage to enjoy on your RV trip, there are a few options to choose from. Beer is always a popular choice, and there are many brands and styles to choose from. Prune juice is another option that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike. And of course, vodka is always an option.

QUESTION: If I drive my motorhome into a lake will it float?

JOHNNY: The quick answer is no, driving your motorhome into a lake will not make it float. However, you can use your motorhome as a boat if you have the proper equipment. You will need to purchase a boat lift or some other type of RV-to-boat conversion kit in order to use your motorhome as a boat.

QUESTION: My best friend has tried three times to kill me. Now he wants to drive me into the forest for some target shooting. Should I go?

JOHNNY: It’s tough when your friend has tried to kill you multiple times. You might be wondering if it’s really worth giving him another chance, especially if he’s now asking you to do something potentially dangerous like target shooting. On the one hand, it’s important to remember that people can change and your friend may truly be remorseful.

QUESTION: If my brakes fail, is it still okay to drive my motorhome on a steep mountain road?

JOHNNY: It is important to know how to manage your motorhome on a steep road, especially if your brakes should fail. If you have no brakes, it is still possible to drive your motorhome on a steep road by using the gears to control your speed. However, this method is not recommended as it can be very dangerous.

Again, remember, these answers are the result of artificial intelligence, not written by a real live person.

Do you have an absolutely silly question for Johnny? If so, keep it to 25 words or less and send to editor@rvtravel.com .

##RVT1052