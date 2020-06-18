Keeping your water filter upright

By Jim Twamley

A water filter is a great idea because it keeps impurities from contaminating your water system. There are many different types and degrees of water filtration available to RVers. I use a whole house single filter with a combo charcoal filter (purchased at Home Depot – with appropriate brass hose adapters). This filter gets the debris and also takes out a few harmful bacteria.

Unfortunately, the filter will not stay in an upright position without help. Solution? I use an old chlorine bucket because it has a sturdy screw-on lid. I cut a hole in the lid for the filter and drilled holes in the bottom of the bucket to allow water to drain. This makes a nice platform for the filter to rest in. It will not blow over (unless you are in a hurricane – in which case water filtration is the least of your worries) and it will rest on any flat surface. It can also be used to store a short length of coiled hose.

Helping you not flirt with dirt on your filter, Jim Twamley, Professor of RVing.