Keystone recalls some Cougar trailers for inverter issue

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 Cougar 29MBS, 30RLS, 315RLS, 316RLS, 32BHS, 353SRX, 364BHL, and 368MBI trailers equipped with the Off the Grid (OTG) Solar package. The inverter may have been incorrectly wired, causing power to energize the shore power connection, when in use.

An energized shore power connection can cause an electrical shock, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will test the inverter function, and rewire it if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 11, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-403.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).