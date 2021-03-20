Forest River recalls some trailers: Cooktop flame may become inverted

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Coachmen Viking and Clipper travel trailers. The cooktop may not be isolated properly from the furnace return air, which can cause the flame to become inverted.

An inverted flame can increase the risk of a fire, which could lead to injury.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel and seal it, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-467-4600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 121-1305.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.

##RVT992b