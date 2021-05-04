Keystone recalls some trailers for underrated safety chains

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 Passport 282QB, 2400RB, 2704RK trailers. The safety chains installed are underrated for the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR).

Underrated chains can allow the trailer to detach from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the safety chains, free of charge. Owners expected to begin getting notified June 11, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-410.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

