Keystone RV recall: Some trailers built with wrong axles and tires

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Passport travel trailers. The trailers were built with the incorrect size axles and tires, which could cause the vehicle to become overloaded.

An overloaded vehicle increases the risk of a crash, which can lead to injury or even death.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the axles, tires, and rims, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 17, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-429.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b