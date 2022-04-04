Monday, April 4, 2022

Keystone RV recall: trailers could separate when towed.

By Chuck Woodbury
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Bullet, Outback, and Passport travel trailers. The coupler hitch may have been welded improperly, which can cause the trailer to separate from the tow vehicle. As many as 1,155 RVs may be involved in this recall.

If a trailer should separate from a tow vehicle it could result in a crash, or injury to those in the tow vehicle or other motorists in the vicinity. In either case, it’s bad news.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the welds, and replace the coupler if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 17, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-427.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you own one of the trailers involved in the recall it’s best to get it fixed right away.

