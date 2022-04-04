RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 4, 2022

Issue 1831

Today’s thought

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”―Mark Twain

On this day in history: 1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Note: Did you know this motel was turned into a museum? Read about it here.

Tip of the Day

RVing in severe storms? Do this, and definitely don’t do that!

By Gail Marsh

This past week produced day after day and night after night of severe weather. Tornado watches, warnings, and tornadic storms hit the Gulf Coast and Middle Atlantic states repeatedly. The timing could not be worse. It’s almost the end of the month. That means Snowbirds are heading back to their homes in the north. Folks from south Texas and southern Florida plan to travel right smack dab through the storm-inflicted areas. And all of those RVers have had to determine what to do when RVing amid severe storms.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Forest River Ibex 19QBS – Small but mighty

Tony writes, “In smaller trailers this shares a floor plan I really like for a lot of reasons. But there are some things about the Ibex that make me scratch my head.”

Continue reading.



Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

When do you replace the water heater anode?

Dear Dave,

How do you know when it’s time to replace the water heater anode? —Timothy

RVelectricity ™

Can you recharge an EV from a portable generator?

Dear Mike,

OK. I’ve seen the joke. Is it possible? Recently I saw the picture of an electric car with a generator plugged into the car, supposedly getting a recharge on the side of the road. Can this be done? It must be a custom connection on the little generator. Will it work or can it work in a pinch?

I know it’s a silly question that defeats the zero emissions concept. But let’s ask Mike… —Ken

Are toxic chemicals in your RV making you sick?

By Tony Barthel

Could toxic chemicals in your RV be making you sick? In a discussion on RV Travel’s RV Horror Stories Facebook Group, a question was posed by member Toni Molloy to see if people had experienced health issues after buying a new RV. Quite a few had (at the time of writing this, there are 231 comments on the post). Continue reading.

Reader poll

What’s the maximum you would pay for dependable, screaming-fast WiFi at an RV park?

Quick Tip

Must-have safety equipment

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don’t take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bert Wilkinson

2011 Heartland Bighorn

“Our 5th wheel has all the necessary conveniences we enjoy while staying at different campgrounds. An electric fireplace helps with the morning chill. Lots of big windows to view what is around us. A hidden TV comes up to view and lowers to use the counter space. Lots and lots of storage area and a very big basement area. Two 30-lb. propane tanks with automatic change-over valve and both tanks in the same compartment together. Automatic leveling. Baggage slam storage doors on the outside compartments. Very easy to tow and maneuver. Heartland owners club and forum for very good ideas.”

Website of the day

The 32 Best Donut Shops in America

Just published! 50 States, 500 Campgrounds

We love the 50 States books, and this one is no exception. They finally made one designed for us RVers (campers?). Inside you’ll discover some of the best campsites in the country, as well as RV resorts and glamping destinations in both the U.S. and Canada. Each destination has location info, contact info, open season and amenities along with nearby recommendations on things to do, see and eat. Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu

by Connie Gereffi from Lumberton, NJ

We love chicken cordon bleu and this is a delightful twist on the recipe. It’s a delicious summer dinner and a different way to prepare chicken breasts. The prosciutto ham and Swiss cheese give the chicken a nice salty kick. Brushing mustard on top and adding the ham helps keep the chicken moist and the flavors melt into the meat. A very delicious dinner recipe.

Trivia

You probably see a lot of Subarus on the road, right? Maybe you have one! But do you know what those stars in its logo mean? The largest star cluster visible to the human eye is the Pleiades cluster within the Taurus constellation. Although the modern name is derived from Greek, the Japanese know the cluster as “Subaru,” which means “unite.” When Fuji Heavy Industries created the car brand in 1953, they named it Subaru to honor all the companies who had merged in the past to form their great company, Subaru. Still today, the Subaru logo features six stars, a direct reference to the Pleiades star cluster.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Libby loved to camp, loved riding in the truck and was so happy touring this beautiful country of ours. Sadly, she passed the rainbow bridge in December 2020, so camping isn’t the same for us, but in my heart, there she is, laying there, enjoying our travels.” —Marty Gauthier

We’re so sorry about losing your friend, Marty. She had the cutest face!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We love this! We’re going to live by these words from here on out. You’d make passing RVers smile with this.

Leave here with a laugh

