Keystone RV recalls some Fuzion, Impact trailers for wrong bolts

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 Fuzion travel trailers (models 357, 369, 373, 379, 419, 424, 427, 429 and 430) and 2021 Impact travel trailers (models 343, 359, 367 and 415). The auxiliary fuel supply tank mounting straps may have been improperly secured with grade 2 bolts instead of grade 5 bolts. The grade 2 bolts may break under certain conditions, causing the auxiliary fuel supply tank to detach, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash and/or fire.
Remedy
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the tank strap mounting bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-385.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
