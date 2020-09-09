RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 9, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1424

Breaking News:

Plugs pulled on Trailer Life and Motorhome magazines

Both magazines will cease publication with their December issues. We’ll have the complete story this coming weekend in the RV Travel Newsletter.

Tip of the Day

RV tire inflation tips

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Always check and add air to your RV tires when they are “cold,” i.e., before traveling. When tires get hot, the air expands and you get a higher pressure reading. If you let some air out, they will be underinflated when they are cold.

When you check tire inflation always use a quality tire pressure gauge. If you have dual wheels get a gauge with a double-angled foot, and make sure the pressure rating of the gauge is higher than the amount of air the tires are inflated to. After much testing, and research on portable air compressors to keep in the RV, I personally decided on a Viair RV compressor. It can inflate my RV tires to 90 psi with no issues.

Manufacturers can make getting RV parts difficult

One of the things that you as an RV owner may not realize is some manufacturers sell parts only to their own dealers. For example, if you need a part for a Keystone product, you’ll find their parts are only obtainable through a Keystone dealer. For many RV brands, the nearest dealer might be 100 miles away. That means a shop has to get the part shipped to the dealer, then the dealer has to ship it to the shop. That’s a lot of downtime for the RV owner. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: The world’s longest RV? We think so!

Reader poll

How important is an electric hookup when choosing where to stay for two days?

Please tell us here.

Casino Camping: Your input wanted

We are starting a new weekly column in RVtravel.com with information about casinos that welcome RVers for overnight stays. Some offer full-hookup RV parks while others provide space in their parking lots for free overnight stays. We welcome your tips about casinos that welcome RVers. Learn more and submit your tip here.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Pay attention when hooking up your tow vehicle

A common campground “courtesy rule” is not to talk with folks while they are hooking up towed vehicles. Some incomplete hookups are a result of you being interrupted by someone or something during the hookup procedure. For example, the person in the next campsite says “goodbye,” and you look up to acknowledge, and forget to attach something. It happens. The visual double-check helps prevent incomplete hookups. If you get interrupted a second time, do it again. After all, it’s only your car! Ask your co-pilot to double-check the hookup. They may see something you overlooked. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Website of the day

Petfinder

It’s about time you got a dog or cat (or bird or turtle!). Petfinder’s infinite (well, it feels like it) database of available pets in your area is the perfect place to find your next best friend. Some trivia: Petfinder currently lists more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups. It is owned by Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and reports that it has facilitated more than 22 million pet adoptions as of 2013.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hey Dad! Let’s get back on the road!” We hear this quite often from our rescued Mix-a-Doodle, Toby. We adopted Toby from the Reno, NV, Humane Society on August 3, 2011. We believe he was about a year-and-a-half young at that time. Since then he has been traveling with us in 5 different RVs, visiting family and friends from Washington state to Florida. Toby has met so many people and their dogs while visiting different RV parks & campgrounds. His favorite has become McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Fountain Hills, AZ, where we accompany him nearly six months every year. During a couple of summer months he directs us to our favorite stays along the Oregon Coast. What a fantastic RV traveling companion! —JT & Carla

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

