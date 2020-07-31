Keystone RV recalls some toy haulers, transfer switch problem

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Keystone Fuzion (models 357, 369, 373, 379, 419, 424, 427, 429 and 430) and Impact (models 26V, 28V, 29V, 311, 317, 330, 343, 359, 367 and 415) toy hauler travel trailers. The generator transfer switch may be incorrectly wired with the transfer switch “Line” wiring (shore cord) and “Load” wiring (power center wiring) reversed, allowing the generator power to energize the shore power connection.

A generator that is able to energize the shore power connection may increase the risk of injury.