Keystone RV recalls some toy haulers, transfer switch problem

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Keystone Fuzion (models 357, 369, 373, 379, 419, 424, 427, 429 and 430) and Impact (models 26V, 28V, 29V, 311, 317, 330, 343, 359, 367 and 415) toy hauler travel trailers. The generator transfer switch may be incorrectly wired with the transfer switch “Line” wiring (shore cord) and “Load” wiring (power center wiring) reversed, allowing the generator power to energize the shore power connection.
A generator that is able to energize the shore power connection may increase the risk of injury.
Remedy
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will run the generator to check for the proper power output, correcting the wiring as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 27, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-382. Note: If there is no power inside the unit while the generator is running, owners are instructed to discontinue using the generator until the recall remedy is performed.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).