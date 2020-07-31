RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 31, 2020

Issue 1396

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Live, travel, adventure, bless, and don’t be sorry.” — Jack Kerouac

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Talk In An Elevator Day! (But be sure to wear a mask.)

On this day in history: 1498 – On his third voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus becomes the first European to discover the island of Trinidad.

Tip of the Day

Try out a propane campfire when burning wood just won’t do

By Greg Illes

Let’s face it — a wood campfire is the ultimate outdoor experience in so many ways. The dancing flames, flickering light and smoky aroma all bring out the caveman in us. We feel soothed, safe, warmed and Zen’d all at the same time.

But what about those times and places where burning a pile of wood isn’t going to work so well? Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Fish throughout the USA without a license

Until a national fishing license is available, it will continue to be inconvenient for RV anglers to fish legally when traveling around the country. A separate license is required for each state, and it’s often difficult finding where to buy one. Here is a suggestion of where you can fish legally without a license.

Yesterday’s featured article: Can you be shocked by camping near high power lines?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

📌 Day Seven of our Big Contest

It’s Day Seven of our Cavalcade of Prizes Contest, which runs through Saturday, August 1, with a bunch of great prizes including a fantastic SoftStartRV air conditioner management device. With its advanced technology you can now run your RV’s air conditioner with standard 20-amp household current or a small generator. Other prizes include a half-dozen 360 Siphon roof vent caps, which will expel the stinky odors from your toilet holding tank out your roof to prevent your RV from smelling like an outhouse. And you could win one of five copies of Mike Sokol’s book about RV Electricity, essential knowledge for all RVers. Plus more great prizes!

ENTER ONCE A DAY!

👍 LEARN MORE AND ENTER THE CONTEST. Click here

Today’s secret phrase: Bill’s boots were oddly familiar

Reader poll

Have you been to Europe in the last ten years?

Fly on over and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Best way to work under a vehicle

Changing a tire or working under the rig on hot pavement or dirt? Use a yoga mat to protect you. It is covered foam and rolls up into a nice lightweight bundle. Thanks to Pat Gerard!

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey explains how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in a sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Join editor Chuck Woodbury on The Daily Driver podcast and hear what he thinks about the state of RVing. Click here.

Website of the day

Missing Kids

This website lists every child currently missing. We suggest taking the time to quickly look through the kids missing in your current state, just so you can keep your eyes peeled. You never know!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Trivia

The U.S. has more millionaires than Sweden has people.

*What European country has never reached below-freezing temperatures? Yesterday’s trivia told you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Puggie is no longer with us and Peanut is 11 years old. Both were/ are excellent campers. Puggie – hot all the time, and Peanut just the opposite – cold.” — Marvin and CeCe Awtry, Central Oregon

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

I prefer my kale with a silent “k”.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com