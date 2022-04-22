Friday, April 22, 2022

Keystone trailer recall. Carbon monoxide poisoning risk

By RV Travel
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Crossroads Zinger travel trailers. The furnace vent extension may not have been installed, which can cause carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle living area.

Carbon monoxide inside the vehicle is a very serious issue and can increase the risk of injury or death.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and install the exterior vent panel, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 1, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-431.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

