RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 22, 2022

Five good reasons to attend an RV rally

You may have heard about RV rallies. Just what are they? Who attends? Why should you attend? Read on to find out!

What is an RV Rally?

A rally is an organized gathering of folks who share similar interests. So, an RV rally is a planned event that assembles a group of people who are interested in RVs and camping or traveling. RV rallies come in various forms and sizes. Let’s narrow that down.

Grand Design Transcend Xplor 260RB

Tony writes, “I would say this would definitely be a top choice in my mind for someone looking for a mid-sized couple’s camper that offers great mid-trip usability and high build quality at a price that puts it squarely in the middle of the market.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My trailer pulls to the right. Is there such a thing as TT tongue alignment?

Good morning, Dave,

We just made the trip to Kentucky from Florida, the fourth since we purchased our travel trailer. My question: Would this trailer (or basically any TT) have a “tongue alignment”? In our travels this trailer has pulled great with our F-150 (special tow including trans / gears). But on the last trip, it seemed to pull to the right, to the point that I felt I was fighting to keep it straight.…

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s answer

Did someone say comfort food? This chicken veggie curry does the trick!

By Nanci Dixon

My new favorite flavor is curry and this Indian-inspired curry chicken and veggies prepared quickly in an Instant Pot™ is a great way to spice up a cool fall or winter day. You can serve it over rice or slurp it up as a soup. Get the recipe.

Easily get water off your slideout

In wet conditions, before retracting your slides, raise or lower the front end of your trailer and almost all the water will run off the slide before it comes in. —Thanks to George Bliss, Casey Piton, and others who mentioned they do this when their slide doesn’t automatically tilt when being retracted.

From Lance Phillips

2006 Adventurer 200WR

“I love my RV for how it drives. It is only 18″ longer than my Chrysler Pacifica mini van so I can park in any parking spot. It’s made in Canada and the underbelly is completely enclosed with heated tanks (four seasons). The interior is all open concept except for the bathroom. No slides to worry about and has a HUGE extended bunk over the cab. There is a ton of storage inside. It comes with two separate 20 lb. propane tanks. With the white exterior, the sun reflects off the RV, keeping it very cool inside. I haven’t even had to run the A/C in 80°F weather. The #1 reason I love it is the three back windows. They are great for viewing the lake from inside.”

Where to Find the World’s Longest Road

This isn’t a website, but an article from Travel + Leisure. However, it’s still extremely fascinating! Learn about this incredible 19,000-mile highway.

Onion Garlic Beer Bread

by Tracy Stephan from Gleason, WI

This beer bread may replace cornbread when serving chili. It’s super easy to make. Once baked, the top is crunchy, but the inside is tender and buttery. The combination of garlic and onion complements the overall flavor. There’s a slight sweetness in this beer bread. Serve warm, with a little bit of butter, alongside a bowl of soup or chili. Yum!

The United States is the world’s largest producer of RVs, manufacturing twice the number as the rest of the world. In 2020, more than 95 percent of U.S. RV exports were to Canada, which accounted for almost 10 percent of United States’ RV shipments.

“Little Kitty loves his fifth wheel freedom and camping. Unfortunately this was his last trip since he is now sick with cancer. We will miss him hanging out with us.” —Dave Andersen

