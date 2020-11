By Jim Twamley

We RVers spend a lot of time on our knees. Sometimes in prayer (depending on what brand of RV we have), but most of the time for doing things around the coach like connecting the utilities.

The owner of this Alfa motorcoach had a great idea and installed an entry handle near his utility bay.

Now when he needs to get up from hook-up duty he can pull himself erect by using this convenient handle.

“Work smarter, not harder” is my motto.

##RVDT1466