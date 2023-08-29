Tuesday, August 29, 2023

KOA expands its stores’ beer offerings

By RV Travel
Happy campers Travis Peterson and Toby O'Rourke.

KOA, Kampgrounds of America, Inc., is expanding its stores’ beer selection by coming together with Sidney, Montana-based Meadowlark Brewing to sell and promote the microbrewer’s handcrafted collaborative microbrew, Happy Camper IPA.

“Meadowlark Brewing shares many of the ideals central to our brand,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., in a news release. “Whether at home or in the campground, there are connections to be made with good friends and good microbrews.”

Happy Camper IPA is a hoppy India Pale Ale with citrusy and earthy notes brewed and canned in Billings, the same town as KOA’s corporate headquarters. One side of the can showcases a tent and campfire and the other an RV parked by the river.

“I’m a Montana native, so KOA is a cultural touchstone for me,” said Travis Peterson, owner of Meadowlark Brewing. “It’s an honor to collaborate with a hometown brand that’s been bringing people together for over 60 years. I’m excited about this collaboration and ready to get Happy Camper IPA in the hands of some happy campers.”

Campers and beer enthusiasts can purchase the Happy Camper IPA at Meadowlark Brewing locations in Sidney and Billings and at select KOA campgrounds and retail locations throughout Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas, with plans for expansion into other markets. Cheers!

RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 29, 2023

