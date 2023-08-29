RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Issue 2197

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chop Suey Day!

On this day in history: 1898 – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is founded.

Tip of the Day

Uneven cooling in your RV? Simple trick might help

With Josh Winters

Do you experience uneven cooling in your RV? Perhaps the bedroom is like an icebox and the living area like a sauna. (Okay, we exaggerate. But you get what we’re saying.) You might be considering buying a portable air conditioner unit to solve the problem.

But before you do, here’s a simple technique that might solve the problem. And as a bonus, it might help extend the air conditioner’s life. And it won’t cost you a penny and maybe in the long run save you money in repairs!

Continue reading and watch Josh’s video

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Will RV’s house batteries ‘play nice together’ if I replace chassis battery with lithium?

Dear Dave,

It’s just about time for a new battery in the truck portion of my motorhome. I’ve been thinking of upgrading to lithium. I added a second house battery wired in parallel about two years ago when I replaced the factory battery. They are both in great shape. Question is: Is it OK to have a lithium truck battery and regular house batteries? Will they play nice together? —Judith, 2018 Coachmen Freelander Micro

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Jayco Alante 27A Class A Motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

If you are in the market for a family-friendly Class A motorhome, the 2024 Jayco Alante might just fit the bill. In the video below, Gabby, from RVs with Gabby, gives us a first-look tour.

The 2024 model has a steering stabilizer built in. Apparently, steering was an issue some users had with older models, so Jayco did something to fix it.

Also, this is the first time I have seen a motorhome that comes with a CatStrap™ installed.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Four seasons RVs: Confusion and exposing false R-values

By Cheri Sicard

A lot of folks have a lot of confusion over 4 seasons RVs. One of our readers’ favorite RV vloggers, Josh the RV Nerd, is here to set the record straight. Josh has been fielding a lot of questions on the topic, and he says the public is regularly being misinformed.

Josh says the RV industry throws around terms like “residential” and “4 seasons” haphazardly, which has led to a lot of consumer confusion and misinformation.

Click here to watch

Around the campfire: Jokes about high gas prices will make you laugh!

By Gail Marsh

The escalating cost of fuel is certainly no joke. It’s hardly funny when it comes time to pay at the pump. But a few nights ago, folks around the campfire started sharing jokes they’ve heard about the high price of gasoline and diesel fuels. Laughing at problems won’t make them go away, but for a little while we surely felt better! I’m hoping my experience at laughing off high gas prices helps you feel a little better, too. Get a (free) chuckle or two here.

Reader poll

Are you a cat or a dog person?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Roadside emergency equipment Roadside emergency equipment

I’m sure you’ve seen semi-trucks along the side of the road with three triangular reflectors spaced out behind it. They are there to alert people to move over a lane as the rig is disabled for some reason. These triangles are inexpensive and should be in your RV Safety emergency kit along with several flashlights and road flares to signal a night breakdown. You might also want to have an orange vest with night vision strips on it. Obviously, the best piece of emergency equipment is a cell phone to call for help. — From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]” Available on Amazon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Travel trailer stolen with RVers sleeping inside

This is a true story. A couple was snoozing in their tent trailer at a rest area near midnight, their four-wheel-drive tow vehicle still attached, when all of a sudden their world began to shake, rattle and roll. Thieves had carjacked both the vehicle and the attached trailer. Find out what happened next in this bizarre incident.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

23 Tips to Save Water in an RV

This list from the blog Trying to Unwind has some helpful tips you can follow to save water while RVing.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

“Not all who wander are lost.” Sure… right… errrr… Not quite???

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 50 percent have been on at least one blind date in their lifetime

• 82 percent have taken a typing class

• 30 percent said their grandparents played a huge part in their young adult life

Recent poll: How would you describe the quality of workmanship on your RV?

Recipe of the Day

French Toast Casserole

by Carolynn Ruark from Buena Park, CA

French toast lovers, you need to try this make-ahead breakfast casserole. It’s a delicious casserole filled with French toast filled with cinnamon and nutmeg. But, the sugary pecan topping makes this super special. Once baked, it’s almost like a praline pecan. Super rich, this would be perfect for a holiday morning or a special brunch. This French toast casserole doesn’t need syrup, but if you want to add a drizzle when serving it wouldn’t hurt.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

What makes Magic Erasers so magic? The erasers are made from a compound called melamine foam, a micro-abrasive. The reason these erasers are so “magic” at removing stains is because they’re essentially sanding the stain off with a very, very fine grit sandpaper.

*If you stay on a certain New York City subway train past the last stop you’ll discover something pretty amazing. What is it? Well, you’ll just have to find out by reading yesterday’s trivia!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Teddy, Pepito and AJ napping on the only couch.” —Tom Tighe

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Our favorite camping directories

At RVtravel.com we have worked closely with Roundabout Publications for two decades, our favorite publisher of campground directories. Here are some of their most recent titles:

Camping in America’s City & Town Parks • Camping in America’s County Parks • Camping in State Parks (Western USA) • Camping in State Parks (Eastern USA) • Corps of Engineers Camping • National Forest Camping • Bureau of Land Management Camping • Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.