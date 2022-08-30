Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 62

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022



RVing Basics

Do I need to be hooked up to electricity for my RV’s refrigerator to work?

Sometimes. Most refrigerators will operate on either regular 120-volt AC household electric power or propane. “Three-way” RV refrigerators will also operate on 12-volt DC power but use so much battery power they’re best only operated on DC when the motorhome engine is operating. If you’re towing a travel trailer, the wiring coming from the tow vehicle’s alternator is often too small to carry the current required for an RV refrigerator, and the fridge will draw off the trailer’s “house” batteries, leaving you in the lurch when you arrive at your destination.

I’ve heard that my RV must be level for the refrigerator to work. Is this true?

Yes, to run at its maximum capacity. If operated in a severely lopsided position for prolonged periods, the refrigerator may stop cooling and even be permanently damaged. This is not as big a concern with newer RVs, but it’s critical on older units, where the damage may involve a very costly repair. Generally, try to keep the bubble in your leveler at least two-thirds inside the circle.

Quick Tips

Defensive driving is especially important for RVers

Defensive driving requires all drivers to think ahead. This is even more important for RV drivers than for drivers of passenger vehicles. An RV driver must be continually aware of the traffic around the vehicle because directional changes are slower and the RV needs more space in traffic. Try to avoid roads during rush hour traffic. If you are driving in unfamiliar areas, ask someone (possibly one of your passengers) to help you with directions and always have a map of the area. If you are driving by yourself, always pull off the road at a safe place and stop the vehicle before looking at a map or on your smartphone. From California DMV

Clean faucet before attaching water hose

Before attaching the white water hose, run the water through the campground faucet for a few seconds at high pressure just to wash off the faucet end and ensure no sediment, rust, or critters are inside the end of the faucet. Some RVers spray a disinfectant onto the end of the faucet and give it a few seconds to work on any residual bacteria. Rinse it off and you are ready to hook up. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Make sure both drivers can drive it in case one gets ill, or, God forbid, dies.” —Linda Scott

Travel off the beaten path…

Random RV Thought

Some RVers like a Class C motorhome because of the big bed over the cab. If this is used for sleeping, then more space below can be used for “living.” Thus a 24-foot Class C motorhome may have as much walking around space as a 28-foot Class A or maybe even a larger one. The only problem with the upstairs bed, besides being hard to make, is that if two people sleep in it, then the one far forward – near the front of the vehicle – can feel trapped. And it is no easy task getting up in the night for a potty break.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“For me it was removing a useless NotSoCold (Norcold) Four Door Model 1200 11.4 cu/ft refrigerator and replacing it with a Samsung residential refrigerator Model RF-197 with capacity of 18 cu/ft. I wasted thousands of dollars and time on repairing different parts, replacing a variety of parts, adding a variety of devices all without any improvement in addition to all of the food that had to be thrown out due to spoilage. I have done MANY custom improvements and convenience modifications to my coach, but for improving the quality of life this one is by far the VERY best.” —Dr4Film

