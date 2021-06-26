KZRV recalls some Connect trailers. Hitch tongue weight too low

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2021 Connect travel trailers. The trailer tongue weight is too low, which may not apply enough downward force to the hitch of the tow vehicle, causing the trailer to be unstable at highway speeds.

An unstable trailer can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will increase the tongue weight by adding additional weight to the tongue or by moving the axles, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 13, 2021. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall KZ_2021-04.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).