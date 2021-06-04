Friday, June 4, 2021
Friday, June 4, 2021
Search...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

KZRV recalls some trailers: water heater fire hazard

By Chuck Woodbury
0

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2021 Stratus and SportTrek trailers. The water heater circuits were wired with an incorrect size circuit breaker, which may prevent the breaker from tripping, and failing to provide adequate wiring protection.

Inadequate wiring protection can increase the risk of a fire that can lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the 20-amp circuit breaker with a 15-amp circuit breaker, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 23, 2021. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2021-02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT!003b

Previous articleRV Tire Safety: Does tire over-inflation cause so-called “blowouts”?

Related Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,116FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.