KZRV recalls some trailers: water heater fire hazard

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2021 Stratus and SportTrek trailers. The water heater circuits were wired with an incorrect size circuit breaker, which may prevent the breaker from tripping, and failing to provide adequate wiring protection.

Inadequate wiring protection can increase the risk of a fire that can lead to injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the 20-amp circuit breaker with a 15-amp circuit breaker, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 23, 2021. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2021-02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

