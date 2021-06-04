YES, Vacancy! Here’s a new RV park in Pigeon Forge, TN

Gloom and doom are a part of life, including RV travel (no, not RVTravel.com). Sometimes, you’d think you’d have to arm wrestle for that last campsite! You know, finding an RV destination can be as challenging as backing a 40-footer into a tight spot with help from a spouse.

But even during a free-for-all for spaces, there are glimmers of hope. Some RV parks and campgrounds have vacancies. I’m searching them out and curating them. Then I’ll confirm their availability and pass that information on to you. Some are new, some refurbished, some “classic.” But all have room for you as of this writing.

Can I help?

Searching out the nooks and crannies, finding a decent campground and comfy site in an RV park is a contact sport these days. The good spots are snapped up quickly, so if you read about it here, contact the park soon. Here’s this week’s pick:

Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort, Sevierville, TN

Reservations: (865) 446-1500 or follow this link.

Amenities in the Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort

Set along the Little Pigeon River, the Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort is big-rig friendly. All sites include full hookups with 30/50-amp including water, sewer, Wi-Fi, and cable TV. This new park has level sites on concrete pads, surrounded by large lawns, with a perimeter of mature riverside woodland. Each site comes with a full hookup, including water, sewer and electric with 30, 50 and 100 amps, as well as a BBQ, fire pit and picnic table. All sites are oversize and can accommodate a 45-foot rig, tow vehicle and one additional vehicle. Most sites have views of the river or the mountains or both.

Rate choices

“Best Available Rate” – Lowest rate available within a specific time frame. The entire stay must be prepaid with a credit card when the reservation is made and is non-refundable. “Peace of Mind Rate” – Higher but fully refundable less a 10% cancellation fee except during holiday periods (contact park for more details).

For two adults with one pet, rates vary from about $75-$150/night for a four-night stay on the test reservations I made in June, July, and August.

Bonafides

Reviews: TripAdvisor 5/5 dots; Campground Reviews 5/5 stars. Cell phone signal strong for all carriers.

My take

This RV resort is shiny as a new dime, a little cozy in terms of space between rigs (but not too much), easy in-out, close to the entire Dolly Parton vibe, and possibly the best value in the region considering they’ve got everything including a concierge.

Here’s a Google map.

Scott Linden hosts and produces the RVTravel podcast, and travels the country in his 29-foot pull-behind with his spouse and two dogs. He needs all the backing-up help he can get from all three.