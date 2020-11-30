Try this! Labeling your supplies will save you lots of time

By Nanci Dixon

We store a lot of our cleaning supplies, spray lubricants, fluids, etc., in a large plastic container in one of the storage bays of our motorhome. Before, every time I wanted to get one of these products I was lifting each bottle or can out of the bin to read the label. It was frustrating and time-consuming!

One day I had the idea to label the tops with a marker, or if the tops were too dark for a marker, a piece of tape. Now, I spend hardly any time at all hunting for the product I need!

I also labeled what they are for on the sides of the can – somehow I can never quite remember which RV part that T-9 can is for versus T-3.

