Try this! Labeling your supplies will save you lots of time

0

By Nanci Dixon
We store a lot of our cleaning supplies, spray lubricants, fluids, etc., in a large plastic container in one of the storage bays of our motorhome. Before, every time I wanted to get one of these products I was lifting each bottle or can out of the bin to read the label. It was frustrating and time-consuming!

storage bin with assorted cans, bottles

One day I had the idea to label the tops with a marker, or if the tops were too dark for a marker, a piece of tape. Now, I spend hardly any time at all hunting for the product I need!

Close up container with labels

I also labeled what they are for on the sides of the can – somehow I can never quite remember which RV part that T-9 can is for versus T-3.

##RVDT1482

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments