Do you sing in the shower?

Ah, nothing like standing in the shower and belting out your favorite tune, right? It’s said that people enjoy singing in the shower because the hard walls and surfaces create echoes and reverberation, making one’s voice sound nice and strong (probably much better than it actually is).

The phenomenon is centuries old. In the year 1377, Ibn Khaldun wrote, “…when those who enjoy a hot bath inhale the air of the bath, so that the heat of the air enters their spirits and makes them hot, they are found to experience joy. It often happens that they start singing, as singing has its origin in gladness.”

Singers such as Paul Simon and “Weird Al” Yankovic say they enjoy singing in the shower. “Weird Al” even recorded his first hit single, “My Bologna,” in the bathroom.

