Lady Gaga like cars, but she really likes her vintage Ford pickup

By James Raia

Lady Gaga took to driving late, at least officially. She got her first license four years ago at age 30, but it didn’t take her long to begin her collection of vehicles.

Gaga reportedly owns around 20 vehicles, including a Chevrolet El Camino, Ford Bronco and Mercedes-Benz W123 sedan. But arguably her favorite daily driver is a 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning pickup truck.

It’s one of the least expensive vehicles the performer owns. But it’s the vehicle the public arguably sees her in the most. The mint condition truck’s estimated value is $40,000.

The SVT Lightning is among the original factory performance pickup trucks. It’s equipped with a 240-horsepower, 5.8-liter V8 and an automatic transmission. It was first built from 1993 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2004.

The original SVT Lightning trucks are now a cult item. Collectors like the vehicle because it’s a single-cab special edition, with a nod to the best of yesteryear.

Lady Gaga’s appreciation for vintage cars is matched by her enjoyment of high-end sedans. She’s owned several Rolls-Royce, including a Phantom VII, priced at $450,000 new.

And her collection also features an all-black Lamborghini Huracán. She drove the $260,000 supercar to the Super Bowl halftime event in 2017. The Huracán has a 5.2-liter V10 engine and a top speed of 199 miles per hour.

The flashy supercar fits Lady Gaga’s personality. But so does a vintage Ford pickup truck – or any vehicle for that matter.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

