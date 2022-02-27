RV includes built-in flame thrower

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

I have been an RVer for nearly half a century. I have seen many things. I have never seen a recreational vehicle with a built-in flame thrower. If I live to be 150 (highly unlikely), I will never see another one.

The RV’s longhorn-skull hood ornament breathes fire, as you can plainly see in the photo. Personally, I see no value in it except, perhaps, to cook roadkill on a back road. I would definitely not push the “engage fire” button on a freshly oiled highway for fear of frying every vehicle and living creature behind me.

I am a mild-mannered man who is not easily provoked to react in an angry fashion. But the image of engaging this fire-breathing truck camper to scare away kids who cut through my campsite did come to mind. Hold your letters as I am ashamed of myself for even thinking such a thing. So no need to tell me.

THE TRUCK ITSELF is a 1968 Chevy C20 Longhorn. Close to 2,000 of them were built to appeal to ranchers. We found the RV on the website BringAtrailer.com, where it is being auctioned. The current bid is $30,200. Hurry if you want it. The auction ends in 5 days.

The speedometer on this incredibly bizarre vehicle records up to 100 miles per hour. I can only imagine how heads would turn if it were going flat out with fire belching from its hood. I would travel many miles to be there if this were to happen.

I just thought of another idea: If the RV were positioned just right, it could come in handy lighting campfires.

What do you think? How might you put this flame-throwing RV to good use? Please leave a comment. Be creative. No idea is too outrageous! (just be nice).

##RVT1041b