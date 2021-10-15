Letter to editor: Thanks for helping us avoid a buying mistake

Dear editor,

My wife and I are longtime campers with tents, pop-ups, travel trailers, and now a small Class C as we enter retirement. About a week ago we became subscribers to RVtravel.com after seeing a YouTube video then reading the September 11 article “Pathetic quality: RV dealers are fed up with what manufacturers are producing.”

Thank you so much for vindicating an experience we just went through.

Back in August of this year we were within a signature from ordering a brand-new Super C that we believed would make our RV travel more enjoyable. We had done months of research and even consulted with the factory. We knew exactly what we wanted.

On my way home from a family trip out of state I stopped by a well-known dealer to take a look at a nearly identical (manufacturer and floor plan) brand-new unit on their lot. Kick the tires, so to speak. The sales person was great, allowing me to take measurements and pictures.

By the time I got back to my car an hour and a half later I had a “sick” feeling in my stomach about what I had just seen. The chassis was probably OK, but the build quality of the box on top of it was some of the worst workmanship I have ever seen.

When my wife and I spoke about this we decided that it was not worth what would be a 20-year mortgage for us to basically be without the rig for who knows how long to get warranty issues resolved, and then have to put more money into it to make it our own. All this with the knowledge of how unstable the supply chain continues to be.

Instead, we decided to spend 3 or 4 of those “mortgage” payments and upgrade our paid-off smaller Class C, which has been perfectly maintained and is running great, by the way.

A couple of weeks later your article about pathetic quality was published. We are grateful to have our experience vindicated by others in the industry.

So now we are almost ready to hit the road for the winter with a new convection microwave, new lithium batteries, new EMS, AC soft start, new recliners, you get the idea.

Our little (but paid off) motorhome is now pretty much fully up to where we believe it will help us get the most enjoyment in our future journeys.

Thanks again for a great article. Keep up the great work! —Jeff E

##RVT1022