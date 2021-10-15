Tiffin Phaeton motorhomes recalled for electrical issue

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Phaeton motorhomes. During manufacturing, an electrical outlet was not installed as intended, resulting in an open electrical wire inside the wall. An open electrical wire can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the vehicle and install an outlet on the wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 7, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-119.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1022