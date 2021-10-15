Motorhomes with a Spartan chassis recalled for suspension issue

Shyft Group is recalling certain 2020-2022 Spartan RV Chassis K1 and K2 motorhomes. The rear suspension mounting fasteners that attach the rear-drive axle to the rear suspension may not have been tightened properly, which could allow the fasteners to loosen or break.

Loose or broken suspension fasteners can allow the rear-drive axle to shift out of place, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Shyft Group will inspect the rear suspension fasteners for damage, and replace and tighten them as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 22, 2021. Owners may contact Shyft Group’s customer service at 1-800-582-3454. Shyft Group’s number for this recall is 21-22.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1022b