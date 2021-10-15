Friday, October 15, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Motorhomes with a Spartan chassis recalled for suspension issue

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Shyft Group is recalling certain 2020-2022 Spartan RV Chassis K1 and K2 motorhomes. The rear suspension mounting fasteners that attach the rear-drive axle to the rear suspension may not have been tightened properly, which could allow the fasteners to loosen or break.

Loose or broken suspension fasteners can allow the rear-drive axle to shift out of place, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Shyft Group will inspect the rear suspension fasteners for damage, and replace and tighten them as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 22, 2021. Owners may contact Shyft Group’s customer service at 1-800-582-3454. Shyft Group’s number for this recall is 21-22.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1022b

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 120

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,655FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.