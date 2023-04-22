Letter to the editor: Nothing to love about staying at Love’s

Reader Matt D. sent us this message this week in response to our recent story about Love’s travel stops. By the end of this year, Love’s plans to add 30 locations to their travel stop “RV parks” with an additional 1,000 RV-dedicated sites.

Here’s what Matt wrote:

“Have any of you actually stayed at a Love’s overnight spot? Well, I have. Mostly at the four pads out front on the highway locations. 9 out of 10 times there’s always someone basically living in at least one spot.

“I was lucky enough recently to have the person next to me have a leaking sewer hose. It smelled like a black tank that hadn’t been emptied in months. At another location, the guy near me was in town working and was smoking ribs in a propane smoker designed for your backyard, except his was nicely located in the 10 feet between our trailers.

“I think this whole thing of no one to check you in or out or to see if it looks like you have a rolling meth lab isn’t going to end well in the long run.”

Have you had a similar experience at a Love’s? Please leave your thoughts and experiences below in the comments section.

