Letter to the editor: RVers take, take, take—and contribute little!

We received this letter in our inbox from reader Karen M. Please read it through and then leave your thoughts in the comment section below. Thank you!

“Hello! I love the newsletter and found it several years ago while we were full-timing. I read it still even though I only take shorter trips now. However, I find myself on the cranky side when I read some of your articles. Of course, I am tired of the crowds, expanding costs and questionable manners of my RV neighbors, but when I really think about why I am not taking my motorhome out and why I get upset during discussions in your newsletter, it comes down to ethics. Mainly the idea that if you RV you can get everything

for free. Yet these people are still taking advantage of the roads, public services, and benefits that the rest of the world is paying for.

I heard a lot of talk from people boondocking about how they can get away for almost free. Then in the morning after they drive the ‘big’ RV away there is a pile of garbage and a disturbed natural site.

They complain because a park charges more for out-of-state campers. They say locals should be grateful because they are there buying gas and groceries, at the same time bragging about how much they can get for free.

State residents not only pay local taxes to maintain services but they also pay state taxes to cover the major cost of our recreation sites and campgrounds.

Maybe I am the only senior, no I am sure there are many many others, that believe we still need to contribute to society for the good of those who follow. But it seems some RVers have the attitude to take all they can and contribute as little as possible.

Does this ethic bother others, am I just too high and mighty? It certainly did color my impression of the people living full-time during my 16 months of RVing.

Respectfully, Karen M.”