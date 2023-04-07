You may be breaking a state law and not even know it!

Beware! While you are driving your RV in a few states, there are some laws you will be interested to learn. Here are a few I came across that were very surprising!

Surprising driving laws in 9 states

It is illegal in Alaska to drive your rig while your dog is tethered to it. I know, sometimes we forget to tie something down or pick something up when we leave our spots, but you should always double-check if you have a pooch along for the ride.

Don’t drive in reverse on public roads in Arizona. While some RVers are experts at backing up, a large percentage of us are not. We are in luck because Arizona favors our lack of expertise.

I hope you don’t have a black RV as it is not allowed for you to drive it on Sunday in Denver, Colorado. Besides, that might make for a very hot RV if it is totally black. But if you do have a black RV, you don’t want to be a Sunday driver.

Watch your gas gauge because it is illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown, Ohio. Well, I don’t want to run out of gas anyway, but it would sure be worse to get a ticket on top of it!

And if it wasn’t challenging enough, don’t attempt to drive an RV blindfolded in Alabama. It is absolutely against the law.

For the daredevil RV drivers, it is illegal to jump from an RV going over 65 miles per hour in Glendale, California. I’m not sure if that means you should be going a little faster or a little slower when you attempt it…

Any hunting fans? Well, don’t shoot that deer or turkey from your RV. Step out to take that shot because it is illegal to hunt from your vehicle in Connecticut.

Campgrounds are OK for driving through but do NOT attempt to take a leisurely drive through the playgrounds of Georgia. If you want to enjoy the swings you should probably stop outside the park.

And lastly, my favorite… If you are riding solo (or if you no longer want your partner in the front seat by you), Massachusetts is the place to drive. You cannot drive with a gorilla in your backseat. The front seat is okay if the gorilla is wearing a buckled seat belt.

These laws are still on the books and make for some interesting “how did they come to be” stories. You might make it a game at your next RV campground—see who has the best story on how the law came to be. Just make sure the state you are in does not have any “sitting outside your RV telling stories” laws.

You should be aware of current laws that are on the books that are relevant to your current RV travels. Depending on what you carry with you in your rig and how you transport items from state to state may result in fines or imprisonment. Here are some of the top laws these days that are relevant and vary per state:

Transporting liquor

Carrying weapons and can they be concealed

Legal and illegal drug storage

Number of tows you can pull

Commercial license requirements based on RV weight

And we all know ignorance of the law will not get us out of the resulting penalties. At least we can laugh at some of the laws still on the books that will never be enforced… maybe? Have you read about any crazy driving laws? Tell me about it in the comments below, please!

(*Thanks to The Lawyer Portal for some of these weird laws!)

RELATED

##RVT1099